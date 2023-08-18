SCITUATE, R.I. (WHDH) - Severe storms tore through southern New England Friday morning, with multiple tornadoes confirmed in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Weymouth and Scituate, Rhode Island.

Sky7-HD was over Johnston, Rhode Island, showing a destroyed home missing part of the structure.

A swimming pool at a nearby home was filled with heavy tables, chairs, an umbrella and patio furniture. Workers were also spotted in bucket trucks working on the downed power lines.

The tornado in Scituate, Rhode Island took down a large tree, seen here laying across the top of a red building. Another aerial shot from the area shows all the trees surrounding a house snapped in half.

The strong winds also stripped on shingles and damaged many roofs in the area.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado in Massachusetts, where crews were seen using chainsaws to chop up fallen trees.

In Mansfield, a house was spared despite several trees fallen in the yard and in the nearby area.

As on Friday evening, no injuries were reported after the multiple reports of tornadoes.

