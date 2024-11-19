FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a bus crashed into a terminal in Fitchburg Thursday morning.

The hole in the side of 100 Main Street remained boarded up Monday afternoon, four days after the Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus crashed through the glass.

A man was airlifted to a trauma hospital after being hit by the bus, police said. Firefighters had to extricate him from underneath the bus.

The surveillance video shows the bus pull into the designated space outside the building, idle there for a few seconds, and then lurch forward. The bus then could be seen jumping the curb and crashing through the terminal.

Another angle of video shows stunned bystanders running away from the bus.

One passenger was on board at the time, officials said.

The driver has been taken off the job until investigators can figure out the cause of the crash.

The man who was hit is still recovering in the hospital, according to investigators. However, he is said to be improving and in stable condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

