MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer making a wide turn snagged an overhead wire, and ripped it down along with part of a nearby building’s exterior in Marblehead Thursday morning, surveillance video shows.

Video captured the truck making a right turn from Atlantic Avenue to Hawkes Street, getting caught in a cable wire, ripping it down and taking the side of Johnny Ray’s Music Emporium with it at approximately 7:30 a.m.

“Bricks everywhere, it did look like an explosion,” said Owner Johnny Ray.

Despite the damage to the outside of the building, Ray said the inside was untouched, and his monthly music exhibition scheduled for Thursday night went on as planned.

“I said the show must go on because that’s show business, the show must go on,” he said. “The store was pristine, there wasn’t a scratch, all the damage was outside.”

The owner of a nearby business said the tight streets make it difficult for trucks to navigate.

“It’s really tough in this area because there’s not a lot of room for the vehicles to go up and down these streets,” he said.

The facade is set to be replaced in the next few weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)