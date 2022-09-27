FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there.

Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine laying on its side after being demolished. The second wind turbine is set to be brought down next week.

