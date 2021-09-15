WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large moose was spotted roaming the streets of Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Minerva Correa captured video of the unusual sight in the area of King Street.

The moose could be seen trotting down a driveway and up to a chain-link fence, where it appeared to take a moment to look around.

Another video showed the moose darting into traffic and getting clipped by an oncoming car. It quickly got up and took off unscathed.

Massachusetts Environmental Police were called to the area and they were able to tranquilize the animal.

The moose was then hauled away and relocated in a wooded area.

