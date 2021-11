LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pack of coyotes was recently caught on camera hunting a rabbit in Lynn.

Video shared by a 7NEWS viewer showed at least three coyotes chasing the rabbit through a neighborhood in the area of Lynn Shore Drive and Kings Beach Road.

The rabbit could be seen jumping over one of the coyotes in a bid to escape the group.

