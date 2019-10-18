Water leak at Encore Boston Harbor poker room prompts evacuation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A water leak in an Encore Boston Harbor poker room prompted an evacuation of the area Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video shows water pouring down from the ceiling and people running away.

A woman says that she just sat down to play when the flood started before people were told to evacuate.

A spokesperson says the leak was isolated and has since been contained.

One side of the poker room will be reopened shortly.

The leak has no impact on any other part of the building.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

