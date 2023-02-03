BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he sat on the floor of Tyler Lawrence’s bedroom with the 13-year-old’s mother and tried to come to terms with what would possess someone to shoot him dead as he walked down the street last weekend.

“I was moved to tears, frankly, by her love for her son,” Hayden said of the visit. “And we talked, and we prayed, and we cried together, and this is just a tragic, tragic situation.”

The visit with Remy Lawrence came less than a week after Tyler was fatally shot near the intersection of Babson and Freemont streets around 11 a.m. Sunday.

And though investigators say the shooting appears to have been targeted, Hayden wants to make it clear that the shooter’s intent doesn’t reflect on Tyler.

“Tyler was an innocent 13-year-old boy,” he said. “Let me be clear here, this shooter’s evil intent should not draw or bare any assumptions about Tyler in any size shape or form.”

In a statement, Remy Lawrence said, “My son was the innocent boy that the District Attorney spoke of tonight, a kind-hearted young man who deserved to live and love.”

Hayden says the investigation to find the person responsible for Tyler’s death is a 24/7 operation.

“We are left bewildered as to what on God’s green earth could possess someone to shoot an innocent young boy who was out walking on a Sunday morning?” he asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)