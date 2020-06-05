“We can’t turn that off:” Devin and Jason McCourty share experiences with racism

Two Patriots stars are making their voices heard following recent protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Twins Jason and Devin McCourty spoke candidly about their experiences with racism at a young age in an attempt to open people’s eyes to the issue and spark real change.

Devin shared a personal story where the two played against two white children when they were 12.

“We beat them, we beat them pretty good – and I still remember – we played that game and after the game the called us monkeys,” he said. “At that time and as a 12 year old, you don’t really know how to process that other than that’s just the way the world is.”

He said incidents like that are shocking at first but as black man he always has his guard up.

“If you ask some other people that know me, they probably don’t think I think about those things, like, ‘He’s fine,'” Devin said. “But those things constantly come up in our country and black people have to be like, ‘We can’t turn that off.'”

