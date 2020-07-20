‘We just want our money back’: Family looking for help after burglary of Beacon Hill pizza shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family owners of a small pizza shop on Beacon Hill are pleading with the burglar who broke in to the store Friday morning to return the cash he stole.

Surveillance footage shows a man breaking into Primo’s Pizza early Friday morning and ransacking the cash register. Lavisha Saini, whose parents own the shop, said he took $1,500.

Saini said the financial loss was another hit as the restaurant tries to bounce back from the pandemic.

