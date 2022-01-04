BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are mourning the death of a former pitcher who passed away Tuesday at the age of 60 at his home in Bellingham following a battle with cancer, the organization announced.

“Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

Born in Newton, Corsi graduated from Newton North High School in 1979 before attending Saint Leo University. He was later drafted by the New York Yankees in 1982.

Corsi, a relief pitcher, appeared in 368 major league games over the course of 10 seasons. He recorded a 3.25 ERA in 481.1 innings, including a 1.88 ERA over 22 relief appearances for the 1989 World Series champion Oakland Athletics.

He joined the Red Sox in 1997 and remained in Boston until 1999. In 134 games with the club, Corsi was 9-7 with two saves and a 3.35 ERA.

Corsi helped lead the Red Sox to the playoffs in 1998 by recording a 2.59 ERA in a career-high 59 outings.

“His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization,” Red Sox Senior Vice President of Community, Alumni & Player Relations Pam Kenn added. “He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”

Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.

