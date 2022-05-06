BOSTON (WHDH) - Many gathered in Copley Square Friday evening to protest a potential Supreme Court ruling that would revoke national access to abortion.

A draft report leaked Monday indicated the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, which marchers said would go against what U.S. citizens want.

Hundreds of men women and children then marched down Newbury Street demanding action from politicians and asking people in other cities to get out and join them.

This march down Newbury Street is underway. @7News pic.twitter.com/bA1p3QNUzl — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 6, 2022

