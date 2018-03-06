Weather instruments developed by UNH launched into space

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — State-of-the-art weather instruments developed by University of New Hampshire researchers have been launched into outer space.

The equipment was launched into space aboard a rocket carrying a NASA satellite. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the instruments launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 1.

The technology developed by the UNH Space Science Center is part of a suite of weather instruments created specifically for new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather satellites designed to better forecast weather.

The UNH researchers were chosen to create, build and calibrate a sensor that will allow scientists to monitor ionic radiation that can impact communications satellites and even airline travel.

The new satellite is expected to be declared operational later this year.

