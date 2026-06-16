BOSTON (WHDH) - The FIFA World Cup match Tuesday between Norway and Iraq will impact commuters around Boston with several street closures.

With the match the first weekday game in Foxboro of this tournament, transportation leaders expected it to be the true traffic test.

State officials learned from the World Cup game on Saturday; now, a 6 p.m. game on a weekday will impact commuters driving in Boston.

City officials have closed Summer Street outside of South Station until 5:30 p.m. as thousands of soccer fans will be flooding the area to board commuter trains to the stadium.

The MBTA said more than 1,900 people took the Commuter Rail to Saturday’s game.

Part of Essex Street will also be closed to traffic.

Another detour today will be in place on 93 South: Exit 16A will be closed until 5:30 p.m.

Iraq and Norway will kick off at 6 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 3 p.m.

World Cup officials are asking fans to get to the stadium early to avoid overcrowding.

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