BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is officially considered day-to-day with a new leg injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The Celtics in a brief statement said Porzingis suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. In Dallas following his team’s announcement, Porzingis shared his perspective.

“It was kind of a random situation,” Prozingis said. “I felt something and now I have to deal with it.”

The Celtics said Porzingis specifically suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg.

The injury was not related to Porzingis’ prior calf injury that sidelined him for several weeks earlier in this year’s playoff run, the Celtics said.

“He’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “It’s a serious injury and at the end of the day, our team and the medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations.”

The Celtics currently hold a 2-0 series lead over Dallas. Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Despite the injury, Porzingis remained upbeat Tuesday, saying “nothing is going to stop me, unless I’m told not to or not allowed to play.”

“So, that’s the only reason I will not be out there,” he said.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points per game in his first regular season with the Celtics this year.

Celtics players including Jayson Tatum noted his contributions.

“We’re just so much of a better team when we have him,” Tatum said. “7’4” unicorn, right? He’s as talented as they come.”

“We’ve had success and found ways to win without him,” Tatum said. “And obviously we’re better when he’s on the team.”

Porzingis suffered his calf injury during his team’s series against the Miami Heat. He returned to action in Game 1 against Dallas last week.

Despite suffering a new injury so soon after his return, Porzingis had no time to let the setback weigh on him mentally.

“I don’t care. I’ve been through some stuff in my career. And obviously this a rough patch coming back and having something happen right away again, it’s tough,” he said. “…But I’m feeling pretty good.”

“We’ll see tomorrow,” he added.

