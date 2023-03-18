WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Educators Association has announced a no confidence vote in the town’s superintendent and school committee as teachers continue to work under an expired contract.

The teachers say they’ve demanded more funding and they’re working under a contract that expired in July.

They’re asking for better staffing, more pay, and a parental leave agreement.

