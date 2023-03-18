WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Educators Association has announced a no confidence vote in the town’s superintendent and school committee as teachers continue to work under an expired contract.

The teachers say they’ve demanded more funding and they’re working under a contract that expired in July.

They’re asking for better staffing, more pay, and a parental leave agreement.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox