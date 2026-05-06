WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley mother accused of killing her two children was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after being brought back to Massachusetts from Rutland, Vermont.

Janette MacAusland, 49, was arrested in Vermont two weeks ago as a fugitive from justice after she showed up at her aunt’s home in Bennington, Vermont, covered in blood following a failed suicide attempt, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said.

After speaking with MacAusland, Bennington police requested that the Wellesley Police Department conduct a well-being check on her children. Wellesley police confirmed her six-year-old daughter, Ella, and seven-year-old son Kai were found dead at her home at approximately 9:50 p.m.

According to court documents, MacAusland admitted to Vermont police that she strangled her children in her bed before attempting to take her own life.

MacAusland’s aunt reported that MacAusland told her, “I wanted the three of us to go to God together, but it didn’t work.”

MacAusland appeared in a Vermont court last week and agreed to be brought back to Massachusetts to be charged with the murder of her two children.

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