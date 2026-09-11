DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The lawyer for a Wellesley mother accused of killing her two children is pushing for the charges against her to be dismissed.

Janette MacAusland’s attorney said it has taken too long for the case to be looked at, asking for the charges to be dropped or for the judge to set bail.

MacAusland is accused of murdering her two children, Ella and Kai, in her Wellesley home in April.

Her attorney drew comparisons to Lindsay Clancy’s case, saying MacAusland was struggling with her mental health.

Prosecutors said they need more time because they have not received a report from the medical examiner determining how the children were killed.

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