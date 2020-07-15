BOSTON (WHDH) - Some police officers in Massachusetts expressed outrage about a police reform bill that passed the state Senate early Tuesday morning.

The Senate bill, which was developed after weeks of public protest around the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, would ban chokeholds, limit the use of tear gas, license all law enforcement officers and train them in the history of racism.

Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, said that he was upset to hear the Senate passed the bill.

“Angry would be an understatement. I can tell you we’re livid,” he said. “Because of what happened in Minneapolis, many law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth are being painted with one brush, so we’re mad about it. We’re angry about it. Boston, Massachusetts in general, is not Minneapolis.”

The police union says they should have been a part of creating the reform bill.

The Massachusetts House will now take up the bill.

