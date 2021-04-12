‘We’re nothing without them’: Lynn company offers $100 bonus to employees who get vaccinated

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - It started as a small greek sausage stand more than a hundred years ago.

In 2021, the stand has grown into a thriving food business, shipping meat from Lynn to grocery stores across the country. But, Old Neighborhood Foods is making headlines for the incentive they are now offering their workforce in exchange for getting vaccinated.

“We felt this was a good way of trying to catch people’s attention and letting them know there really isn’t anything to be afraid of,” said Director of Operations Andrew Demakes.

The Demakes family is offering a hundred-dollar bonus to any employee who gets the vaccine, and they’re partnering with Lynn Community Health to bring Johnston & Johnson shots straight to the floor.

“The last year has been really trying for everyone,” Demakes said. “We figured it was a great opportunity to incentivize everyone to get vaccinated because our company can’t survive without everyone being healthy and being able to come to work.”

Employees admit it has been a tough year.

“Well you know, we’re essential. People have to eat so for us, we were busy. We just have to get the food out there,” said William Medina. “You just be as careful as you can and go do your job.”

While some were hesitant to get the shot right away, others said they could not wait to roll up their sleeve.

“I was the first one in the company last Friday, and I’m very happy for the company taking this opportunity for us,” said Carlos Mata.

Mata said he feels one day of side effects was worth it for peace of mind, and now he’s spreading the word at work.

“It’s an extra 100 bucks and you’re protecting yourself too,” he explained.

The company’s goal? To get 80 to 90 percent of the more than 450 person workforce, vaccinated.

The Demakes family said they believe it is part of their responsibility to keep everyone inside these doors healthy and safe.

“I’ve always said we’re the luckiest family in the world to have such great employees, and we’re nothing without them,” Demakes said.

The company gave out 175 doses last week and are expected to give out 300 more.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)