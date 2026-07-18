REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some wet weather forcing some changes at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, where organizers decided to postpone the fireworks.

Despite the rainy weather, many area residents still made their way out to the beach to see the sand sculptures.

“It’s been raining but it’s great,” said Kap Kumar. “The sculptures are fantastic.”

People are still making the most of the 22nd annual festival and umbrellas and tents allowed people to still take in the artwork.

“It was pretty sad, but we are going to stay for tomorrow, so we will see them then, which should be fun,” said Cora Mitchell.

The festival will remain open until 10 p.m. Saturday and fireworks are set for Sunday beginning at 9 p.m.

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