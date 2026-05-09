SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Music fans didn’t let a little rain stop them from checking out some local bands during the annual PorchFest celebration in Somerville on Saturday.

“It’s amazing, it’s one of the best festivals of the year,” said Jenna Olson, who was among those stepping out for some live music.

“Honestly, the community and just the members around on their porches, they open up their homes, everyone is really, everything is about community and showing up, and that’s really special in this day and age right now,” she added.

Hosted by the Somerville Arts Council, the annual free event transforms porches, sidewalks, and back yards into stages for wandering crowds.

Despite the wet weather, people spent their Saturday afternoon moving from street to street, following the music as they went.

Julia Stone said, “It was definitely raining quite a bit, and we didn’t have umbrellas, but we stuck it out … We are taking it as it comes.”

From rock and R&B to blues, pop, and more, people say part of the fun is discovering new artists along the way.

Many of the artists performing at the festival say PorchFest isn’t just about playing music — it’s about getting their names out there and connecting with other musicians in the area.

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