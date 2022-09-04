WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Weymouth Food Pantry say the Molisse Realty Group donated use of a van for Saturday morning deliveries.

The pantry says its own van is waiting on a part, after someone stole a catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle on Thursday, September 1.

The theft coincided with a busy moving day in Boston, leading the pantry to worry that it would not be able to serve its neighborhood, as all rental trucks appeared to be sold out.

