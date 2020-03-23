What businesses are staying open in Mass. while ‘stay-at-home’ advisory is in effect?

BOSTON (WHDH) - All non-essential businesses in Massachusetts will be forced to close their doors beginning Tuesday and workers who aren’t considered essential will be required to stay home until April 7 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Essential businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, gas stations, public transit services, restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, and police departments, will remain open while the advisory is in effect.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 essential services:

Health Care & Public Health

Law Enforcement, Public Safety & First Responders

Food & Agriculture

Critical Manufacturing

Transportation

Energy

Water & Wastewater

Public Works

Communications and Information Technology

Financial Services

Defense Industry Base

Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials

Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations

News Media

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)