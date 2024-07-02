Americans across the country will celebrate Independence Day with barbecues, fireworks and a day off from work for many employees.

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

This year, the Fourth of July will fall on a Thursday.

Here’s what will be open and closed.

Retail

Target and Walmart locations will be open during their regular local hours. Most grocery stores under Kroger — which includes Fred Meyer, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Ralphs and QFC — will be open during their regular hours on July 4.

Sam’s Club will be open from 8 am to 6 pm for Plus members and 10 am to 6 pm for Club members. Costco warehouses will be closed on July 4.

For those who want more specialty groceries, most Whole Foods stores will be open during normal hours, while Trader Joe’s locations will close at 5 pm.

Make sure to check with local retailers and restaurants for their Independence Day hours before visiting.

Postal services

Independence Day is a holiday for the United States Postal Service, so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service, though UPS Express Critical service is available. Make sure to check your local UPS store, as locations may be closed on July 4.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments.

Financial services

July 4 is a Federal Reserve banking holiday, so most bank branches across the country will be closed. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also get the day off.

As always, online banking services and ATMs will be available.

Government offices

Nonessential government offices will be closed on Tuesday, including the DMV and public libraries.

