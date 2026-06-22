HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - All Comers Wheelchair Tennis Camp in Hanover is a high-energy wheelchair tennis camp that brings together athletes with physical disabilities for intensive training, community building, and competitive play.

Held at the Emilson YMCA on Mill Street, the camp focuses on empowering athletes through inclusive drills, match tactics, and highlighting the growth of wheelchair tennis in the Boston area.

The camp is led by USTA National Coach Paul Walker and USTA Junior Developer Coach Brendan Fitzpatrick.

Wheelchair tennis is a physically demanding sport, offering recreational to competitive opportunities, including participation in the Paralympic Games. It also fosters a sense of community and provides a support system that enhances quality of life.

Participants gain independence and confidence that translates “off the court” to their daily lives. Furthermore, it is one of the most inclusive sports, played on a standard court with standard equipment and rules; the only difference being that the ball is allowed two bounces.

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