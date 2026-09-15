BOSTON (WHDH) - Daniela Filosa said she was heading home one night a few weeks ago.

“I was just on my phone,” Filosa said. “At some point, the train was approaching, so I stand, and I look to my left, and this guy was there.”

Filosa said she locked eyes with a handsome man in a suit.

“It was a tall guy, blue eyes, a light blue suit,” Filosa said. “When we made eye contact and he smiled at me, I couldn’t even breathe.”

Neither said anything before he got off the train at Orient Heights.

Now, the 43-year-old is on a mission to find him again.

“I was feeling like I lost something or someone,” Filosa said. “Who knows?”

Filosa started re-tracing the route.

“I tried Wednesday. I spent two hours at Orient Heights and one hour here, downstairs, around the same time, so it was from 8:30 to 9:30,” Filosa said.

She even went through the effort of making posters to find him.

Filosa said she’s tired of dating apps and is looking for an in-person connection. Her advice to other hopeless romantics is to look up from your phone when you’re out in public and have the courage to say hello.

“Don’t give up and put some effort there,” she said. “Guys, go out, don’t stay home on the couch. Go for a walk, go for a smoothie, a drink, and just be out there.”

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