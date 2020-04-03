KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Whitman man is facing drug charges after he was involved in a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

Adam Bolus was arrested on a number of charges including operating under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation resulting in serious injury after a serious car crash in Kingston, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene just outside their station on Main Street and closed the road for several hours.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

An investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash is still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Skowyra at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.

