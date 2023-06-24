NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - While cars of all kinds come and go in New Bedford, Ethan Tripp’s ride is unique to say the least.

Because propped on top, with proton packs in the back, almost every angle of his Toyota Rav has been converted into a more modern-day replica of the infamous Ecto 1 from “Ghostbusters.”

“This is my everyday car,” Tripp said. “Something about that just said yep I can make this work. The array on top helps them hunt ghosts.”

“I think of it more as my own Ecto so it’s the Ecto 84.”

Born on June 8, 1984, Tripp said his dedication to fictional fun was undeniably destiny.

“That is the day that “Ghostbusters” was also released in theaters,” he said, “so the running joke is instead of celebrating my birthday I like to celebrate ‘Ghostbusters’ release day.”

Having been a fan all his life, he had every toy made from the movie. Not only does he enjoy the costume for cosplay but as an adult, he decided to take things a step further.

“It just seemed like a fun quirky thing,” he said. “I’ve collected stuff all my life, and it was sort of a natural extension of that.”

Tripp purchased the SUV in 2021. It became a post-pandemic project he really committed to last year.

“Everything is removable very easily,” he said.

Using repurposed materials, orders on Etsy and Amazon, he has the raised detail for the red strip, a siren and everything in between.

“I’’m sure there’s a lot of people who think I’m crazy and that’s ok but more often than not I get a fantastic reaction from people,” Tripp said. “Young, old, men, women, it doesn’t matter. It’s something everyone recognizes and makes their day.”

Tripp is eager for others to enjoy it too. Any invite is welcome. He’s been at trunk or treats and parades, so you know who to call.

“It’s something just positive people can get behind no matter what. Right now there’s a lot of negativity in the world so it’s nice that instead of facilitating that, that I have something that does the opposite and brings people together,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)