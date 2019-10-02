Wife who suspected husband of cheating allegedly attacked him with Nerf guns

(WHDH) — A woman armed with Nerf guns was arrested after authorities say she attacked her husband of 12 years because she thought he was cheating on her.

Anh Thi Pham, 40, of Monroe, Louisiana, is charged with domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance at 2526 Winnfield Rd. on Monday spoke with Pham’s husband, who said his wife came home and initiated a verbal confrontation with him over suspected infidelity on his behalf, authorities said.

Without warning, Pham allegedly brandished a pair of plastic Nerf guns and began beating her husband with them.

Pham then reportedly ran after her husband when he left the house and chased him down the road.

Authorities say the victim suffered minor scrapes and cuts in the attack.

The couple’s four children were home during the incident, an affidavit indicated.

Pham was later arrested in her driveway.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)