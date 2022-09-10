WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington residents are no longer required to boil town water.

The Town of Wilmington announced Saturday that the MassDEP is lifting the boil water order after two rounds of resampling found that water was once again safe.

Officials said in a statement that town water can once again be used regularly.

The boil water order started on Sept. 8 after water tests found E. coli bacteria in the town water system.

Residents were also being asked to throw out “all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after September 7, 2022.”

