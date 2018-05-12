Wilmington police officer helps residents evacuate during fire

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A quick-thinking police officer in Wilmington helped residents escape unharmed after their home caught fire early Saturday morning.

Police received a call just after 1 a.m. from a resident who saw a home on fire on Ohio Street.

A responding officer arrived on scene minutes later and found the back porch was on fire and the flames were spreading quickly.

The officer woke up the residents and helped them round up four pets — two dogs and two birds. The family was brought to safety.

Fire teams from Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Billerica put out the fire before it spread to the inside of the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)