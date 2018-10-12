Southeastern Massachusetts is under a wind advisory as Tropical Storm Michael passes near southern New England.
Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected from mid-morning through the afternoon with a few 50 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and Nantucket, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Several counties are under a wind advisory until 3 p.m., including Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth and Western Plymouth counties.
Nantucket is under a wind advisory until 5 p.m.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket as rain travels through the area until the afternoon.