Southeastern Massachusetts is under a wind advisory as Tropical Storm Michael passes near southern New England.

Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected from mid-morning through the afternoon with a few 50 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and Nantucket, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Several counties are under a wind advisory until 3 p.m., including Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth and Western Plymouth counties.

Nantucket is under a wind advisory until 5 p.m.

Wind advisory in place for SE Mass too. — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 12, 2018

A flash flood watch is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket as rain travels through the area until the afternoon.