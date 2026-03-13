BOSTON (WHDH) - A Patriots fan from Waltham is the winner of the Papa Gino’s Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes, and got to do just that while filming a Papa Gino’s commercial with the star quarterback on Thursday!

In the online sweepstakes, the New England-based pizzeria asked, “What would you tell the Patriots star over a slice of pizza?”

Luke France had the winning answer, writing, “I would thank Drake Maye for changing my life and then make sure he doesn’t eat too much because I don’t want him to get a belly ache but I would also let him eat as much as he wants because he deserves it.”

The tongue-in-cheek reply won him the opportunity to be in a commercial with Maye, and the two had some Papa Gino’s pizza together.

“You never know what these celebrities, or these football players if they’re actually going to be nice people, but I can say he’s a genuinely nice person. He’s exactly what you would think of him. Great person,” France said.

The commercial is the first in a series of ads being filmed for new Papa Gino’s marketing campaign called Dough Delivery with Drake Maye.

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