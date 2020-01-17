Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts as snow approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 70-degree temperatures from last weekend will feel like a distant memory as residents break out their snow shovels and bundle up in their warmest gear.

A cold blast barreled into the region Thursday night and into Friday, with wind chills nearing zero during the morning commute.

The cold, dry air will make way for a winter storm, with snow projected to begin falling between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, according to the National Weather Service.

4pm: Winter Storm Warning issued for areas NW of Boston. Winter Weather Advisory for Boston, along the coast and south of the Pike. #7news pic.twitter.com/wJBvWSTBuz — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 17, 2020

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for Boston, points along the coast, and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Steadier, heavier snowfall will be widespread by 7 p.m. before transitioning to rain showers around 10 p.m.

The Metro Boston area, as well as parts of the North and South Shores, are expected to get two to four inches of snow.

North of the Massachusetts Turnpike, along and outside of Interstate 495, could get four to six inches.

Northern Berkshire and Franklin counties may receive six to eight inches, as well as much of New Hampshire.

Drivers are being told to be aware of the possibility of slick driving conditions during the peak of the storm.

The storm is expected to wrap up early Sunday morning.

