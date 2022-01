NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm watch is in effect Monday for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Rain in the morning will become steady snow by mid-day, with the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard seeing up to 3 inches and Nantucket seeing possibly 5 inches.

Bristol and Plymouth counties could also see up to an inch of snow.

