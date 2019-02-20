Winter weather advisory issued ahead of storm packing snow, rain, ice

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow, rain and ice is expected to arrive on Wednesday night.

Flakes will begin falling around 9 p.m., with snow showers lingering across the region until about 1 to 3 a.m.

Residents throughout the Bay State can expect anywhere from a coating to two inches of snow before it transitions to sleet and freezing rain.

1-2" of snow for most towns, few higher totals northern Mass/NH. pic.twitter.com/IRXHgmtW8V — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 20, 2019

This will lead to slick road conditions overnight and into the early morning for areas north and west of Boston.

Worst travel conditions will be from 11pm-5am. pic.twitter.com/viMmBipSnT — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 20, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

