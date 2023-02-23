A messy mix has arrived in New England Thursday morning, bringing a mix of snow, rain, and sleet to the region and making for a messy commute for those headed into Boston from the west or north.

As of 6 a.m., over a dozen crashes have already been reported across Massachusetts, and a speed restriction of 40mph is in place on the Mass Pike from the New York Border to Boston.

Bad weather in MA means a list of crashes/breakdowns:

– Auburn, 290 W

– Milton, 93 S

– Charlton, pike E

– Littleton, 2 E

– Andover, 495 S

– Tewksbury, 495 S

– Dedham, 128 S

– Sharon, 95 S

– Millbury, 146 N

– Westborough, pike E

– Hopkinton, pike E

More to come… @7News — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) February 23, 2023

Precipitation moved across much of Massachusetts in the late afternoon Wednesday, first bringing rain to the Metro Boston area before changing to snow. While warmer temperatures didn’t allow much snow accumulation through the afternoon and early evening, lower temperatures later in the evening allowed some snow to pile up in some places.

Snow began to transition to sleet, rain and freezing rain across much of Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The wintery mix is expected to wind down Thursday evening with another round of sleet and freezing rain.

The Metro Boston area is set to receive between a coating and an inch of snow when all is said and done. Parts of northern Worcester County, northwest Middlesex County and northern Essex County could see between one and three inches. Southern New Hampshire is likely to see three to six inches of snow.

Winter weather advisory through this evening. Afternoon-evening temps go below freezing for Boston and surrounding areas. Watch for slush/puddles to freeze up. pic.twitter.com/FgkLazlirU — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2023

A cold blast of air is forecast to sweep in behind current winter weather, dropping low temperatures into the single digits in some locations on Saturday.

Another storm may be on the way for next week, potentially bringing more significant snow to New England between Monday night and Wednesday morning.

