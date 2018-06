WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigations are underway to find the cause of a brush fire in Winthrop last night.

The thick smoke that blanketed the scene made the work especially dangerous for crews working to remove large piles of brush.

At first, firefighters had problems with their water source but they eventually were able to control the blaze.

