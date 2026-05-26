BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winthrop man charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Sean Brewer, 58, is accused of shooting his wife on Beacon Street in Winthrop around 8:37 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived and said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as Jacklyn Berry, 47, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the same time, someone was detained for questioning.

Berry’s family released a statement, saying in part, “words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us. The world is a little less bright today because she’s gone.”

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