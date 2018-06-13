Winthrop police invite public to ‘Walk for Josh’

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winthrop Police Department is inviting the public to show their support for a local third-grader battling cancer by participating in a benefit walk this weekend.

Winthrop Police Chief Terrence M. Delehanty announced in a statement Wednesday that his officers are assisting the organizers of the Walk For Josh, which will be held at Arthur T. Cummings Elementary School on Hermon Street on Saturday.

In addition to having officers participate in the walk, Delehanty said his department is donating slush for the event.

The walk will benefit Cummings Elementary third-grader Josh Cohen, who has been undergoing treatment for kidney cancer over the last few months.

The festivities will include food, games, activities, raffles, and more.

The registration fee is $10 per person and $40 per family.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Cohen family to help provide Josh with support as he continues his battle with cancer.

