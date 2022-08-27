BOSTON (WHDH) - An airport in Wisconsin has brought service dogs back to their terminals.

The program, which was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic, is offered by Dane County Regional Airport in Madison to help ease the stress of traveling, especially for those with flight anxiety.

“There is some stress inherent to traveling,” airport Communications Director Michael Riechers said. “We tell our volunteers that if the weathers bad come into the airport…It’s a good time to get a smile on your face with the dogs.”

