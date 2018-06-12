APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mother has been charged in the death of her 13-year-old daughter who was unable to walk, talk or care for herself.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Gussert, of Appleton, faces one count of child neglect resulting in the death of Brianna Gussert.

A criminal complaint says Brianna had infections caused by unsanitary conditions and died primarily of sepsis after her mother left her alone for days during Memorial Day weekend last year.

In court Monday, Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis says Gussert couldn’t remember the last time she had fed her daughter or changed her diaper.

Public defender Robert Welygan says the charge is simply an allegation and that criminal behavior has not been proven by the state.

WLUK-TV reports Gussert is being held on $300,000 cash bond.

