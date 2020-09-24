Woburn neighbors fix-up home, make donations to those leading home repair effort

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An electrician working on a woman’s home in Woburn was able to gather a team of volunteers together to make much needed repairs to the structure.

Last month the electrician was sent to Gloria Scott’s home to fix a light fixture, but realized a lot more work needed to be done. He turned to Facebook to get the community to pay for repairs.

Those who couldn’t physically give the home a face-lift donated meals and supplies to those who could, and more than $100,000 was raised for the renovations.

Scott was overwhelmed by the community support and so grateful for the home repairs.

“The people who come just to donate their time – they just walk up and say ‘What do you need, what can I do?’ I’m so so grateful, I will always be grateful,” Scott said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)