WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn Public Schools is telling parents there will be no school on Monday after a full day of negotiations between the city and the Woburn Teachers Association failed to produce a new contract and avoid a strike.

The educators say they want better pay and smaller class sizes, among other requests.

In a joint statement, the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin said:

“Today, the Woburn School Committee and Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) recommenced negotiations in an attempt to reach an agreement on a successor collective bargaining agreement. Though we felt that today’s session was productive and continue to believe that our offer is fair, we did not reach an agreement with the WTA.

Despite the ruling issued by the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board on Friday ordering the WTA to immediately cease and desist from engaging in or threatening to engage in a strike, the WTA has informed us of their plans to move forward with an illegal strike tomorrow, Jan. 30. Woburn Public Schools families have been contacted informing them that classes are canceled on Monday district-wide.

Our negotiations with the WTA are scheduled to resume tomorrow, Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m. It remains our mission to find a resolution that is mutually beneficial, fair to all stakeholders and will ensure a high-quality education for the students of Woburn.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

