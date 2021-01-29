Woman accused of murdering her Boston firefighter husband collapses in court

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband, a veteran Boston firefighter, collapsed in court on Friday moments before she was set to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Christine Ricci, 46, was slated to face a judge in Plymouth District Court after authorities said she stabbed 51-year-old Michael Ricci to death but she collapsed in the courtroom when the murder charge was announced against her and had to be rushed away to an area hospital.

“Your honor, Ms. Ricci is having a medical emergency,” a prosecutor could be heard announcing in court.

Officers responding to the couple’s Moraine Street home for reports of a medical emergency shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday found the 23-year veteran firefighter unconscious and bleeding from his head, according to investigators.

Michael was taken to South Shore hospital with serious stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Christine was arrested a short while later by homicide detectives.

A murder weapon was recovered from the home but sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that it’s not clear how many times Michael was stabbed.

Neighbor Brook Howard-Keane has known the couple for years. She says news of the alleged murder has left her shocked and saddened.

“A terrible tragedy…Three kids lose their parents. Just awful,” she said.

The suspect’s lawyer declined to comment on the allegations against his client following her brief court appearance.

Christine is being held without bail and is currently under police guard at the hospital.

A new arraignment is expected to be held on Monday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

