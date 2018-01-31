Woman arrested after hit-and-run at Dunkin’ Donuts leaves person with life-threatening injuries

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) — Police have arrested a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in serious injuries outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Epping, New Hampshire.

According to officials, police responded to the Xtra Mart/Dunkin’ Donuts at 65 Calef Highway early Wednesday morning, where a woman was on the ground in the parking lot and was injured.

Police determined a woman had been walking in the area when she was struck by a pick-up truck. The driver reportedly got out of the truck, then got back in and drove away.

A customer found the victim and called police. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Andrea Rich, 55 of Epping. Rich was charged with conduct after an accident. She is expected to be released on personal recognizance.

She is slated to be in court on Feb. 9.

