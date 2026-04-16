EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an unarmed robbery at a convenience store in Everett Thursday, according to police.

Cynthia Corcione Robbine, of Everett, is charged with unarmed robbery and destruction of property, as well as several unrelated outstanding warrants.

Everett police said they responded to Lucky Mart Convenience on Revere Beach Parkway for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, they found that a cashier at the store had sustained injuries and a robbery had occurred.

An investigation found that the robber, later identified as Robbine, went behind the cashier’s counter and grabbed tobacco products, which led to a struggle when the cashier tried to stop the theft. Police said the incident was captured on security cameras.

Police said the cashier sustained several injuries, but declined medical attention.

Everett police said Robbine fled westbound on Revere Beach Parkway, and she was found inside a garage on Gladstone Street a short time later and arrested.

Police said she was found in the garage with another man, identified as Gregory Laurore, who also had an unrelated, outstanding warrant. Police then arrested him on that warrant.

Police said Robbine was also identified as the suspect in a similar tobacco theft that occurred at a Citgo gas station in Everett on April 12. They said criminal charges will also be sought in connection with that incident.

Robbine is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court.

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