DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to a serious accident between two cars in Dedham Wednesday morning.

One of those cars landed on its roof.

Witnesses and neighbors alike said Vincent Road, where the crash occurred, is notorious for speeding.

Nearby residents rushed in to help rescue a mother and baby stuck in their car after it flipped over and were relieved that the pair were okay.

“A lot of people were rushing around, trying to figure out how to get the baby and the mother in the SUV out,” said nearby resident Gary Sherman.

First responders eventually had to use tools to free them.

“It was a total miracle seeing the baby come out without blood or a scratch from what it look like,” said Emma Gardiner, who also lives nearby. “The mother come out, of course frazzled, but no blood, no scratch considering how bad that accident looks.”

The driver of the other car also needed help out of her car.

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