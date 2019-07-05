LUFKIN, Texas (WHDH) — A woman caught on a viral video licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell ice cream in a Texas Walmart before putting it back on the shelf could face up to 20 years in prison.

Lufkin police are working to confirm the identity of the woman who was filmed opening a tub of Blue Bell “Tin Roof” ice cream, licking the top of it and putting it back on June 28 around 11 p.m.

“It’s a very serious offense,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly.”

Once the suspect’s identity is confirmed, Lufkin police say detectives will proceed with getting a warrant for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

Police are also looking to identify the man seen filming the incident.

Blue Bell pulled all half gallons of “Tin Roof” from the Walmart shelves in Lufkin.

The company released a statement that read, “The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.”

